Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,417 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 647,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.