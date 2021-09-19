Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Atkore were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Atkore by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $3,451,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Atkore by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Atkore by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.53. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.63.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

