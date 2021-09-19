Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $3.61 Million Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 61.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,057,950. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $81.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 2.38. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.