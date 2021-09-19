Robert Gary Sarver Buys 200,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.69.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after buying an additional 2,300,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,152,000 after buying an additional 803,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 771,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,844,000 after buying an additional 696,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
