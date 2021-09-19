Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,998,367 shares of company stock valued at $273,249,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

