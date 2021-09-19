Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 9,731 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $60.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

