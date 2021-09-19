Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 365.46.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.