Roth Capital Trims Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Target Price to $12.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target decreased by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TLRY. MKM Partners reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC downgraded Tilray from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.52.

TLRY opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Tilray has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.61.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Tilray by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Tilray by 81.5% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Tilray by 2,868.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth $35,000. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

