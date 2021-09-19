Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,624 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of HNI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of HNI by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 9.8% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of HNI by 58.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HNI by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.08. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $510.46 million during the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

