Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 590,706 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 157,538 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,259 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

CLDT opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $592.89 million, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

