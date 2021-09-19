Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,057 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,498,000 after buying an additional 65,186 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 988,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,972,000 after buying an additional 42,389 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth $7,629,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKH. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti upped their target price on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

