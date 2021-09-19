Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,608 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,608 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

