Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 31,034 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,318 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31,034 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

