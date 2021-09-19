Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,104 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 92.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $136,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $225,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.24 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.