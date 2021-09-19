SAFE2 Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,498.00 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00071670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00121278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.00176354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.82 or 0.07007055 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,388.00 or 0.99900225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.65 or 0.00848841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

