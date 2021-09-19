Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $568.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to announce sales of $568.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $553.60 million to $577.10 million. Saia posted sales of $481.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Saia by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,735 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Saia by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Saia by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,651. Saia has a 12-month low of $117.07 and a 12-month high of $259.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

