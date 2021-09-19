Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $230.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Saia by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Saia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA stock opened at $244.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. Saia has a 1-year low of $117.07 and a 1-year high of $259.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.79.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

