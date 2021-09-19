San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as low as C$0.13. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 45,500 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.45.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.