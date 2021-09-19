Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 941 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 32,803 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $299.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

