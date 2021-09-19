Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.81

Sanofi (EPA:SAN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €85.81 ($100.95) and traded as low as €81.14 ($95.46). Sanofi shares last traded at €81.67 ($96.08), with a volume of 1,796,816 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.88 ($116.32).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

