Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SRPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $86.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

