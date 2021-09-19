Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives GBX 3,603.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

SDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,837 ($50.13) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,709.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,600.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Schroders has a 12-month low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,913 ($51.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Schroders’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

In other Schroders news, insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, for a total transaction of £304.80 ($398.22).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

