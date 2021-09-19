Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.500-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.33 billion.

NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,273. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average of $88.06. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

