SEA (NYSE:SE) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $400.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their prior price target of $325.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.42.

SEA stock opened at $339.81 on Wednesday. SEA has a 12-month low of $142.41 and a 12-month high of $359.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 328.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 15.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,113 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SEA by 37.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,693 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

