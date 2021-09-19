SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up to $21.84

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.84, but opened at $22.62. SecureWorks shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 472 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.37 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $3,519,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 27,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

