Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,179 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,927,000 after acquiring an additional 529,489 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 273.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 570,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 417,473 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after acquiring an additional 167,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1,322.5% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 161,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 149,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

