Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $1,686,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $190.91 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.73 and a 1-year high of $197.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.12 and a 200-day moving average of $175.03.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAFM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

