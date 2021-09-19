Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 171 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.