SEEN (SEEN) Price Hits $4.27 on Exchanges

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 31% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $102,987.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.27 or 0.00009367 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SEEN has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00056458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00124040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00012525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00047309 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

