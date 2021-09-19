Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Veritiv by 4,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritiv by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

VRTV stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $98.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

