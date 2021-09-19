Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

