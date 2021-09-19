Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,036 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

NYSE HMY opened at $3.23 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.