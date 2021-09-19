Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 59,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

WLTW stock opened at $230.28 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.