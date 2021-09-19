Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10,553.00

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $608,777.53 and approximately $10,553.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00071568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00121685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.00175921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.82 or 0.07011114 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,545.86 or 1.00110453 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.42 or 0.00851536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

