SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Price Up 4.1%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 36,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,167,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

SLQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald L. Hawks III purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 52.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 290.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 86.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 23.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,334,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,412,000 after purchasing an additional 634,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 249.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 127,002 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

