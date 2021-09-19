SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Price Up 4.1%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 36,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,167,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
SLQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54.
In related news, Director Donald L. Hawks III purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 52.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 290.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 86.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,798 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 23.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,334,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,412,000 after purchasing an additional 634,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 249.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 127,002 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
