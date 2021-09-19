Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Short Interest Update

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Erste Group raised Semperit Aktiengesellschaft from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Semperit Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area.

