Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Receives $13.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. AlphaValue lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. dropped their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $49,292.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,472 shares of company stock worth $212,884.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $10,063,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNSE traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 1,514,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,714. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.78.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

