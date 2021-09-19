Serum (SRM) Trading 16.7% Lower This Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $471.72 million and approximately $446.39 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.43 or 0.00020130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00127083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047369 BTC.

Serum Profile

SRM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

