Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.40. Service Co. International posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $1,362,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,516,000 after purchasing an additional 214,074 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,085,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,733,000 after acquiring an additional 134,427 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,536,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,973,000 after acquiring an additional 315,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.77. 1,791,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

