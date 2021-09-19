Shard Market Cap Tops $3.65 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shard has traded 32% higher against the dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $3,378.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shard

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 33,160,177 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

