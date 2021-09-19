SHIELD Hits Market Cap of $145,792.02 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $145,792.02 and $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,358.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.40 or 0.07070305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.58 or 0.00374963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $614.88 or 0.01298349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00118234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.11 or 0.00559799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.39 or 0.00497046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00346207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006458 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

