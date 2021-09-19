Shield Protocol Market Cap Tops $1.61 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.88 or 0.00014516 BTC on exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $123,051.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00071225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00120432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00174817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.32 or 0.07083158 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,394.65 or 0.99961803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.12 or 0.00852334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

