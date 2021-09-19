Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 118.33 ($1.55).

Shares of RTN opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £879.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.39 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 118.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.55.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

