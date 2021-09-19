Short Interest in American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Drops By 28.5%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,600 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the August 15th total of 1,053,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of American Lithium stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. American Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.32.
American Lithium Company Profile
