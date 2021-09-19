Short Interest in American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Drops By 28.5%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,600 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the August 15th total of 1,053,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of American Lithium stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. American Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.32.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.