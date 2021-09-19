Short Interest in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Increases By 49.4%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,400 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the August 15th total of 440,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE:ASC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 84,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $113.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.02. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ASC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

