Short Interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Declines By 39.8%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 25,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III stock remained flat at $$9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

