Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Rises By 49.0%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,811,600 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the August 15th total of 1,216,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,588.0 days.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $78.82.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

