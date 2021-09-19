Short Interest in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Grows By 45.5%

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 64,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 461,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CNVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.88 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Shares of CNVY opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88. Convey Holding Parent has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

