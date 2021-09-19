Short Interest in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Drops By 34.1%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,810,000 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 72,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,569,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,666,618.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of CPNG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.72. 12,865,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,875,249. Coupang has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

