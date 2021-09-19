Short Interest in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Rises By 35.5%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the August 15th total of 8,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.98. 12,289,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,616,579. Discovery has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,542,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,140 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,477,000 after buying an additional 27,122,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,965,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,506,000 after buying an additional 996,055 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,561,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,877,000 after buying an additional 6,524,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,363,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,172,000 after buying an additional 681,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.